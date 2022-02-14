Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the January 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orkla ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.30. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

