Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the January 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orkla ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.30. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.