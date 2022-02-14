OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 125,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,587,193 shares.The stock last traded at $1.70 and had previously closed at $1.72.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $508.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.16.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 24.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 52.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 135,282 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 931.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 404,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.