O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,989,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,250,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,895,000. Castellan Group boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 2,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,404,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $10.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $657.91. 3,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,217. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.79 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $670.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

