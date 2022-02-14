O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2023 earnings at $38.59 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

Shares of ORLY opened at $668.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Amundi acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after purchasing an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7,282.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,657,000 after acquiring an additional 154,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,977,000 after acquiring an additional 130,050 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.