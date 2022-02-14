OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.86.
NASDAQ ONEW opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $62.79.
In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $176,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
