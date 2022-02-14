OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.86.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $176,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

