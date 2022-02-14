Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $50,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.40.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $295.65 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.88 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

