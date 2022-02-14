Oil States International (OIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $6.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oil States International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Oil States International worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

