Oil States International (OIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $6.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
About Oil States International
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oil States International (OIS)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.