Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

OIS opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

