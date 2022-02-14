Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OPAD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 9.17.

OPAD stock opened at 3.89 on Monday. Offerpad has a 12 month low of 2.96 and a 12 month high of 20.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.48.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth $2,241,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

