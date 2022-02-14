OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCANF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

