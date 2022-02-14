OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Up 379.5% in January

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 379.5% from the January 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OERLF opened at $10.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. OC Oerlikon has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

