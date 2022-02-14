Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NYMX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,931. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
