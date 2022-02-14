Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NYMX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,931. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 306,652 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

