Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the January 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.