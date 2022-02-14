Nutrien (NTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.80 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$97.21 on Monday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$66.05 and a 52-week high of C$99.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$91.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.49 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.56.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

