Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 180.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,248 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 1.06% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,466. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

