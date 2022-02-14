Nuco.cloud Achieves Market Cap of $757,702.02 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $757,702.02 and $12,492.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00044040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.91 or 0.06887289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.38 or 1.00155961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00049148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

