NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.38.

NVCR opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 20.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 94.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

