Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,864,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $2,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 320,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

