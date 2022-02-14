NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $46.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $57.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.