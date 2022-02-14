NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $115.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 28,359 shares worth $5,109,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

