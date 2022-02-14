NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $98.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

