NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $212.30 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

