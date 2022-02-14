North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Update

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. 29,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,057. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

