Nord Finance Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Nord Finance has a market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $616,238.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.15 or 0.06881165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,396.40 or 0.99597673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00048980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00048789 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,163,109 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

