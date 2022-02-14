Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$21.00 price objective on the stock.

NSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.75.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$8.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$533.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.78. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.