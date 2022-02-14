Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 875 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,217.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 875 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,330.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 875 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,402.50.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 720 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $16,372.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 720 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,784.00.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.43. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 433.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Air T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air T by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

