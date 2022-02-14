Nicholas C. Silitch Sells 10,001 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRU stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.80. 2,811,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,139. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

