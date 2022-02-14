Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 931000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.
About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)
