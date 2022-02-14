NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.76

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 10724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 197,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.