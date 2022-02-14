NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.76

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 10724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.
The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.04.
NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
