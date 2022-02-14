Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Newell Brands stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,209,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,903. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 65.25%.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.