Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newell Brands stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,209,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,903. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 65.25%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

