New Energy Solar Limited (ASX:NEW) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

New Energy Solar Limited (ASX:NEW) announced a final dividend on Monday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

New Energy Solar Company Profile

New Energy Solar Limited acquires, owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. The firm may also invest in other renewable energy assets including wind, geothermal, hydro-electricity, hybrid solutions and owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. New Energy Solar Limited was established in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

