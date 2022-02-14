New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:GBR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.56. 100 shares of the stock traded hands.
About New Concept Energy
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Concept Energy (GBR)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.