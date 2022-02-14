New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:GBR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.56. 100 shares of the stock traded hands.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc is a Dallas-based oil and gas company which owns oil and gas wells and mineral leases in Ohio and in West Virginia.

