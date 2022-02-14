Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 82,358 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 82,358 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 4.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

In related news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,674 shares of company stock valued at $557,894 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

