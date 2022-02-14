Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 6,832 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR opened at $30.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.03. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

