Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 470,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telos in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Telos by 88,716.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Telos in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Telos by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Telos stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.15. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

