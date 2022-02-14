Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $141.24 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $451.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $1,413,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,050 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

