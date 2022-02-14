Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 45,883 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,883 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

