Network International (LON:NETW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $227.00

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 227 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 228 ($3.08), with a volume of 70655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.90 ($3.24).

Several brokerages recently commented on NETW. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 492 ($6.65).

Get Network International alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 273.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 319.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.