Nestree 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $573,350.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $573,350.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,440.26 or 0.99995788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00062784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00020699 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002660 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00019983 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00370770 BTC.

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

