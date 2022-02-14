NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) is Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. NCR makes up 5.0% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NCR by 11,541.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $42.20. 12,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

