Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE NGS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.51. 214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,017. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $150.08 million, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 294,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

