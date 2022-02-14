Natixis Sells 33,987 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Natixis reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,987 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Hershey were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $205.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.35 and a 200-day moving average of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

