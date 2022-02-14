Natixis Sells 1,513 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $467.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.00 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

