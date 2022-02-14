Natixis Purchases Shares of 11,400 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $77.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

