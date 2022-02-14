Natixis Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $162.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $159.85 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

