Natixis Buys New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Natixis bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 520,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after buying an additional 181,960 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $268.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

