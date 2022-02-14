National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 103,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.55%.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

