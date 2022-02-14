National Bankshares Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$36.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 target price (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.96.

Shares of T opened at C$31.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a one year low of C$24.93 and a one year high of C$31.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.51%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

