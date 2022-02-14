National Bank Financial Weighs in on Intact Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.34. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a “strong” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.54.

TSE IFC opened at C$183.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$166.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$168.12. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$140.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.