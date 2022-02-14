National Bank Financial Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$2.65

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDRBF. Desjardins raised Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.28.

Get Bombardier alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $1.34 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.